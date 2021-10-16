Sutton Coldfield Town 2 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

The hosts clinched the points with goals in either half – the opener arriving on 23 minutes with a smart finish from outside the box after good work by Isai Marselia.

Sporting faced more pressure when Max Brogan headed just wide but the visitors levelled just before the interval through Josh McKenzie's strike.

The second half saw the Royals create more chances with Brogan’s free kick well saved and Callum King-Hermes also testing the keeper.