Loughborough Dynamo 3 Sporting Khalsa 6 - Report

Ian Rowe’s side served up an enthralling cup tie which saw eight second half goals including four in four minutes.

James McGrady headed Sporting into a first half lead but Curtis Burrows levelled with a rebound after his penalty was saved on 50 minutes.

Josh McKenzie restored the lead but Dynamo captain Rob Norris’s penalty squared the match on 73 minutes.

Jake Gosling’s third goal for the visitors was cancelled out by Coury Graham on 76 minutes before Gaz Singh added a fourth a minute later to make it 4-3.