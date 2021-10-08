High-flying duo relish meeting in Trophy qualifier

Paul Smith.

Leaders Halesowen Town travel to second-placed Chasetown with £2,250 and a place in the third qualifying round up for grabs.

The unbeaten Yeltz have already won this fixture 4-1 in the league this season – the Scholars’ only league loss to date – and both managers are expecting a good game.

“They are a good side and are up there for a reason,” said Halesowen boss Paul Smith. “They have only lost one game and that was to us – and that wasn’t a 4-1 game as our goalkeeper pulled off two world-class saves. It should be a good tie and it will be good to go there as they are decent people at Chasetown.”

Scholars manager Mark Swann added: “(The 4-1 defeat) was the best we’ve played this season and that was our biggest defeat!

“They have players who should be playing a level or two higher, and they have every chance of doing that in the next couple of years as a club. They will bring a great following, so there should be a good atmosphere.”

Both managers also reflected on good starts to the season.

Swann said: “We decided to go in a little earlier this summer and didn’t know if it was going to pay off or not.

“You can’t knock the lads – they have been brilliant.

“They had a really tough September with Stamford and Ilkeston away, both of whom are going to be up there.

“But we are only 11 games into the season so we will keep our feet on the ground. teams will get stronger as the games go by.”

Halesowen have hit the summit despite suffering several injuries through the first couple of months of the season.

No.9s Richard Gregory and Harry White have missed chunks of the season, while Jac Redhead is a long-term absentee after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in the game at Sporting Khalsa earlier this season.

Lewis Wright and Ahmed Ali have also spent time on the sidelines.

“We’ve exceeded my expectations,” said boss Smith. “I didn’t think we would pick up as many points as we have.

“It’s a credit to the boys and important we kick on.”

Sporting Khalsa make their second appearance in the FA Trophy when they travel to Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow.

Khalsa’s Trophy game in their history was an 11-goal thriller they just shaded at home to Dereham Town in the first qualifying round.

Stafford Rangers are up to eighth in the Northern Premier table after a 2-0 win at Lancaster City in midweek – and could improve that position further if they overcome Scarborough Athletic at Marston Road tomorrow.

Stourbridge earned their first Southern Central Premier victory of the season on the road at Hitchin Town last weekend, and will be looking for their first league success at the War Memorial Ground when AFC Rushden & Diamonds visit tomorrow.

However, new Glassboys signing Reece Styche – who bagged a double in that win over Hitchin – is missing as he lines up for Gibraltar against Montenegro tonight and the Netherlands on Monday.