Badgers appoint new boss after a difficult start

Former Badgers and Chasetown player Alex Curtis has with the club three points and three places above the relegation zone in North West Counties League Division One South – step six of the non-league pyramid. He replaces Kevin Weldon, Dave Weldon and Matthew Allman, who left by mutual consent earlier this week

Chairman Nigel Pepper said: “It is a fresh start for the club. Alex knows the club well and has a wealth of contacts in the Stafford area which will be required to add to the current squad.

“It has been a difficult season up to know but with 24 games left, Alex has time to get the team moving forward in the way that we all want to see.”

Reflecting on the departures of the previous management team, a Brocton statement read: “The club wishes to thank Kevin and his team for their efforts during their time at the helm.

“The FA decision to null and void the 2019/2020 season cost Brocton a deserved promotion to step five.

“Last season’s curtailment saw Brocton just miss out on promotion on the points per game rule.

“This season saw the club moved sideways into the North West Counties League.

“A mixture of injuries, Covid and player unavailability has proven to be a substantial challenge and results have suffered accordingly.

“The team leave with the best wishes from all at the club for the future.”

Brotcon don’t have a game tomorrow, but elsewhere in the division, Eccleshall host FC Isle of Man, while Stafford Town welcome Sandbach United to Evans Park.

Fourth-placed Lye Town aim to topple leaders Boldmere St Michaels in the Midland League Premier Division, and could even replace them if Shifnal Town drop points against Romulus and Lichfield City fail to win at Hanley Town. AFC Wulfrunians host Racing Club Warwick, Bewdley Town take on Wolverhampton Casuals, Stourport Swifts go to Haughmond, Tividale travel to Worcester City and Stone Old Alleynians take on Walsall Wood.