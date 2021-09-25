Sporting Khalsa 6 Dereham Town 5 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Sporting Khalsa edged a rip-roaring FA Trophy tie against plucky opponents Dereham whose star man Toby Hilliard bagged a hat-trick.

The Noose Lane outfit scored an early goal and further strikes from Jake Gosling (penalty), James McGady and Gaz Singh made it 4-1 after 37 minutes.

Hilliard had reduced the deficit on 27 minutes and added a second just before the interval to make it 4-2 at the break.

Adam Hipperson made it 4-3 on the restart but Singh netted his second to restore Sporting’s two goal advantage at 5-3.

However Hilliard sealed his hat-trick for 5-4 but Gosling again scored to make it 6-4.

But Dereham were not done and won a 94th minute penalty which Hipperson converted to put the gloss on a fantastic scoreline and absorbing cup tie.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

