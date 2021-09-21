Darren Byfield bids farewell to Walsall Wood as Charlie Mason steps up

Darren Byfield

Byfield led Wood to the FA Vase semi-finals last season and had overseen a steady enough start in the Midland Premier this term.

But a 2-1 defeat at Shifnal Town on Saturday proved to be his last game in charge, with the Oak Park side wishing the 44-year-old well after achieving ‘some of the best results in club history’.

A statement from Wood read: “The club and Darren have parted ways due to personal and work commitments.

“We would like to wish Darren all the best. He took us on a great run with us looking to win the league but just missing out on goal difference and then taking us on a fabulous run in the FA Vase.

“This is some of the best results in club history.”

Wood – 12th after two wins, three draws and two losses – have made Charlie Mason interim boss.

Lye Town, meanwhile, are going well in fourth following a 0-0 draw at Uttoxeter Town.

Struck down by various injuries, Grant Joshua had assistant Chris Raybone as his only substitute and was happy with a point.

“We were bare bones. We had 12 players because of suspensions and nine out injured,” said Joshua.

“It could’ve been a lot worse. It was one of the toughest weekends I’ve had and one thing after the other, so I was delighted.”

Tividale beat Haughmond 1-0 and face AFC Wulfrunians tonight. Wulfs enter the clash after a 2-1 win over Stourport Swifts.

Wolverhampton Casuals’ struggles continued with a 3-0 loss to Racing Club Warwick, Bewdley Town drew 2-2 with Highgate United and Lichfield City beat Worcester City 2-0.

In Midland One, Wolverhampton Sporting put four past Shawbury United. OJM Black Country beat Heath Hayes 3-0, while Wednesfield lost 3-0 to Coventry Copsewood. Cradley lost 3-2 to Ashby Ivanhoe, Khalsa Football Federation were downed 2-0 by Atherstone Town and Bilston Town were beaten 1-0 by Nuneaton Griff. Among a few fixtures tonight, Dudley Town welcome Darlaston Town 1874 to the Aspray Arena.