FA Cup: Sporting Khalsa patched up for Kidderminster Harriers treat

Khalsa have enjoyed notable Cup success in recent years, reaching the fourth qualifying round of this competition in 2016 – bowing out to FC United of Manchester in front of a bumper crowd at Noose Lane.

They also made it to the last eight of the FA Vase in 2017, and now they have another landmark occasion to relish.

Harriers of National League North are the heavy favourites but Ian Rowe’s charges have held their own in the Northern One Midlands – two divisions lower – despite a spate of injuries so far this season.

And they are ready to give it everything they have in the second qualifying round as Rowe said: “It’s one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

“I just hope that we do ourselves justice as we’ve got loads of injuries, and a few people walking wounded.

“We are patched up a bit, but we’ll give it a go.

“Looking through the side, I’m probably without eight players.

“We’re really affected, but it’s been that way for almost three weeks and we’ve got through them – albeit not against teams of the same calibre as Kidderminster.

“We’re always game, we’ll always put the effort in.

“We’re really looking forward to it. It’s another step in the right direction for the club as well. We can get our name out there and see what we can do on a bigger platform.”

Elsewhere in the Cup, Rushall Olympic are travelling to Buxton.

The Pics beat Stafford Rangers in the last round – winning 2-0 in the replay after an initial 2-2 draw.

Chasetown, who got past Barwell in the first qualifying round, are also on the road at Hanley Town.

Halesowen Town are at home against Handsworth, while Stone Old Alleynians face a tough trip to Leamington.

The winners of those ties will get £3,375 from the FA Cup prize fund, with losers receiving £1,125.

And in the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers welcome Matlock Town to Marston Road.