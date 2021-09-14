Robins’ start has boss looking up

Kaine Butler.

The Robins – who sit fourth in the Midland League Division One after six wins from eight games – progressed in the FA Vase this past weekend.

A 2-0 win over Alsager Town at the Aspray Arena saw them build more momentum, and Lovatt is delighted with how things have gone so far.

“The Vase was a welcome break from what’s been a busy schedule in the league,” said Lovatt, whose side prevailed thanks to goals from Rhys Horton and Alex Perry.

“But it was nice to see we carried our form from the league through to that competition.

“We’ve had a great start to the season. We tried to keep the squad as tight and similar to what it was last season.

“We feel that helps with consistency. We brought in a few new lads, and with those fresh faces alongside the regular squad, we feel it’s a solid group.

“It’s a squad that can be at the top end of the league – as long as we keep working hard.

“We’ll take it month by month and see how we go, see where we are.”

A host of Midland League fixtures take place tonight, but Town now have a bit of a break.

Their next game is not until next Tuesday against fellow high-flyers Darlaston Town 1874.

It was due to take place this coming weekend but has now been moved as Sporting Khalsa – whose ground they play at – host Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“The schedule has been quite gruelling and we’ve picked up quite a few injuries,” added Lovatt.

“We ended up playing something like seven games in three weeks, so quite gruelling. But the lads have come through fantastically and we’re really pleased with the league standing.

“We’ve got a couple of games in hand as well.

“Our next fixture is against Darlaston, which will be two sides at the top of the league. It should be an interesting one.”

Also in the Vase at the weekend, Dudley Sports lost 7-0 to Gresley Rovers, Cradley Town were downed 3-0 at Leicester Road and Tividale also lost 3-0, to Whitchurch Alport. Khalsa Football Federation and Stone Old Alleynians lost to Shifnal Town and Heather St John’s respectively.

Lichfield City, however, beat Stratford 3-1 while Bewdley Town got past Hereford Lads Club on penalties.

Brocton, of the North West Counties First Division South, fell to a 5-1 defeat against Boldmere St Michaels.

Stafford Town got a bye as they were due to play Eccleshall, who withdrew from the competition.

And in the last of the weekend’s action, in Midland Division One, Wednesfield enjoyed a hard-earned 3-2 victory over OJM Black Country.

Among tonight’s lot of matches, Midland Premier outfit Tividale go to table-toppers Boldmere St Michaels.