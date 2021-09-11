Sporting Khalsa 1 Daventry Town 1 - Report

Non leaguePublished:

Sporting Khalsa were denied victory by a man of the match display from Daventry keeper Iustin Cerga who saved a penalty and made a string of fine saves.

The visitors came into the match on the back of four straight defeats and must have feared the worst as Khalsa created a succession of chances.

But Cerga proved virtually unbeatable and an impressive display included saving an early Jake Gosling penalty after Gornal Tyler had fouled.

Despite all Sporting’s pressure it was the visitors who took the lead on the 71st minute when Lewis Irwin broke clear and coolly slotted home.

The hosts however were not to be denied and more pressure yielded an 83rd minute penalty which Gosling dispatched for an equaliser.

