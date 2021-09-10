Paul Smith’s new-look Halesowen Town flying high at the summit

Halesowen Town are yet to lose this season and enjoyed a 4-1 victory at Chasetown in midweek (Pic: Steve Evans)

The Yeltz have won all six of their games in Northern One Midlands – and got through both of their FA Cup ties thus far.

Their next test is in the league against Corby Town tomorrow at The Grove and Smith is looking for more of the same.

“We’re probably a little bit ahead of where I thought we’d be at this time of the season,” he said. “It’s a new squad that we’ve put together. I’ve been asking us to play in a different formation and style.

“I’m really pleased with how the group has come together. They’ve adapted and they’re a very tight group already.

“That goes a long way and it has shown in some of our performances.

“We’ve picked up some very good results and played some lovely stuff at times. We’ve worked hard and been tough to beat.

“It’s been a brilliant start for us, nothing short of brilliant to win eight games on the spin – six in the league, two in the Cup.

“But it is just the start and it’s important we try to do the same in September.”

Among the new recruits is former Stourbridge forward Chris Lait, who scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Chasetown on Tuesday.

Smith is delighted with how he has settled in and said on Halesowen’s dealings as a whole: “The recruitment – without blowing my own trumpet – I think has been the best recruitment I’ve done, ever.

“Chris had two tough years at Bromsgrove, but there was always a player in there. It was important to get a smile back on his face. We’ve done that and he’s scoring weekly.

“There’s six or seven players we’ve brought in and all of them are shining. We’re over the moon.”

On tomorrow’s opponents Corby, Smith added: “It’s always been tough against Corby over the last two years.

“What’s important is we don’t worry too much about them. We’ve got enough quality and if we play well, we’ve got enough to win.”

Fellow Northern One Midlands sides Chasetown and Sporting Khalsa are facing Ilkeston Town and Daventry Town respectively.

In the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers travel to FC United of Manchester.

Stourbridge could do with a victory in the Southern Central Premier as they go to Coalville Town.

Hednesford Town host Barwell and Rushall Olympic make the trip to Lowestoft Town while in National League North, the unbeaten Kidderminster Harriers host Gateshead.

In the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, Bewdley Town host Hereford Lads Club, Brocton take on Boldmere St Michaels and Lichfield City take on FC Stratford.

There are also ties between Shifnal Town and Khalsa Football Federation, Stone Old Alleynians and Heather St John’s and Whitchurch Alport and Tividale.

There are also away ties for Dudley Sports, who go to Gresley Rovers, and Cradley Town, who visit Leicester Road.

Two North West Counties League sides also meet in the Vase, with Stafford Town hosting Eccleshall. In Division One of the Midland League, OJM Black Country face Wednesfield.