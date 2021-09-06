FA Cup: Sporting Khalsa to host Kidderminster Harriers

Sporting Khalsa manager Ian Rowe

Ian Rowe’s Khalsa, having won at step three outfit Gainsborough Trinity this past weekend, are due to welcome Harriers to the Aspray Arena on Saturday, September 18.

This is the furthest run in the Cup for the Willenhall-based side since 2015/16 – eventually bowing out to FC United of Manchester in the fourth qualifying round.

Kidderminster, of National League North, are entering the competition at this stage.

Also in the second qualifying round draw, Halesowen Town will host Handsworth after winning 2-1 against Ilkeston at the weekend.

The winner of tomorrow night’s replay between Stafford Rangers and Rushall Olympic will make the trip to Sherwood Colliery or Buxton.

If Hednesford are victorious in their replay at Cleethorpes tomorrow evening, they will take on Alfreton Town.

Chasetown have already booked their place in the next round – thanks to a 2-1 victory over Barwell – and will travel to either Hinckley LRFC or Hanley Town.

Stone Old Alleynians are going to Leamington.