Trio are looking to sustain their perfect starts

Keenen Meakin-Richards’ Hednesford welcome mid-table Biggleswade Town to Keys Park after a stellar start in the manager’s first full season at the club.

The Pitmen have already secured maximum points from Southern League Premier Central contests against Alvechurch, Stourbridge and Needham Market this term.

Their visitors Biggleswade arrive following a mixed start to the new season, in which they have won, drawn and lost from their opening three matches.

Meakin-Richards’ men find themselves second in the early standings, trailing Peterborough Sports on goal difference as the only other side with a maximum record so far.

Rushall Olympic are on the road at Hertfordshire outfit Royston Town.

The Pics recovered from an opening-day defeat at Peterborough last time out by recording a fine 2-1 win over Nuneaton Borough with Danny Glover on target twice. Liam McDonald’s men have played one game fewer than most of their rivals.

Struggling Stourbridge, meanwhile, aim to ignite their campaign following a dismal run of results which has yielded just a point from three games.

Things get no easier for Mark Yates’ men as they travel to leaders Peterborough in search of a first win.

All three sides play again on Bank Holiday Monday, where Rushall host Hednesford and Stourbridge welcome Bromsgrove Sporting.

Paul Smith’s Halesowen, meanwhile, have started with aplomb in the Northern Premier League Midlands with nine points from points.

The Yeltz welcome 15th-placed Belper Town to The Grove tomorrow. Sporting Khalsa, who have six points from three games, travel to Loughborough Dynamo and unbeaten Chasetown host bottom side Wisbech Town.