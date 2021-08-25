Peterborough United snap up Royals ace

Kobe Jae Chong. Picture: Tim Lloyd

The midfielder, 20, impressed following a short trial with Posh and will link up with the under-23s.

Peterborough Academy manager Kieran Scarff told Posh's official website: “Kobe was somebody that Sam Gaughran spotted in a non-league showcase fixture, and he has been with us for about four weeks now.

"He played in a game at Spalding, he scored twice and has trained really well in the time he has been with us.

“He has spent time in Italy between 15-17, so he has an interesting background and he is someone that we see potential in so we would like to work with him for a year and it is another good example of good recruitment.

“Kobe is a midfield player that can get forward and score goals and he is someone that we are looking forward to working with and helping to develop,” Scarff added.

Royals boss Neil Tooth said: "We are absolutely delighted for Kobe.

"In my time as manager of Sutton I have been blessed with some fantastic players but Kobe is easily the hardest working most committed player I have ever worked with so to see that hard work pay off for him makes us all very proud.