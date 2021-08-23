FA Cup: Rushall Olympic to face Stafford Rangers

Rushall Olympic manager Liam McDonald

Liam McDonald’s charges are due to welcome Matt Hill’s men to Dales Lane a week on Saturday.

And despite being so closeby, it will be the first competitive clash between the teams since Rangers beat the Pics 2-1 in the FA Trophy in October 2018.

Step three sides are entering the competition at this stage, with both Stourbridge and Hednesford Town also hoping for Cup success.

Stourbridge have been drawn away at Basford United and will be aiming to build momentum after a disappointing start in the Southern Premier Central.

The Pitmen – who have won three from three in the league – are taking on Cleethorpes Town.

A host of clubs across the Black Country and Staffordshire are also out to continue their Cup journeys.

Sporting Khalsa, who won 3-2 against Market Drayton Town this past weekend, have a tough test as they face Gainsborough Trinity.

Halesowen Town made it through the preliminary round thanks to Chris Lait’s hat-trick against Sutton Coldfield Town and will now host Ilkeston.

Chasetown – after they thrashed Uttoxeter Town 7-0 – go up against Barwell at the Scholars Ground.

Further down the pyramid, Dave King’s Tividale are still going strong.

They have been drawn against Spalding United.

Lichfield City host Nuneaton Borough, and Stone Old Alleynians are at Anstey Nomads.

Winners in the first qualifying round will receive £2,250 from the FA Cup prize found.