McKenzie treble sends Khalsa through in Cup

Josh McKenzie

Jake Gosling was also on target for the Northern Premier Midland Division side and the excellent Jamie McGrady teed up all four goals but it was the veteran McKenzie who stole the headlines in the extra preliminary round tie.

And although boss Ian Rowe praised his match-winner, he admitted it was only a last minute decision that saw the evergreen striker start.

He said: “We had a chat after training on Thursday and he was struggling with a bit of a knee problem. It was only this morning that I made the decision to play him as I had two other strikers in Ashanti Pryce and Alex Cameron on the bench. But with the shape we’re currently playing he offers so much.

“He’s 38 so his spring chicken days have gone but I’ve made the decision to put him in today and he’s scored a hat-trick so I’m happy that that key decision paid off.”

Tividale are also through to the next round after goals in each half from Jordan Edwards and Daniel Smith earned them a 2-0 win over Shifnal Town.

A stirring comeback saw AFC Wulfrunians progress as they came from a goal down to beat Heanor Town 2-1 at Castlecroft, while Stone Old Alleynians were 4-0 winners at Racing Club Warwick.