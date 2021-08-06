Non-league is back – and clubs cannot wait to kick off

Tividale manager Dave King

After both of the last two seasons were cut short because of Covid, the Midland Football League sides are getting under way again following a significant restructure.

Tivi are among those who start in the FA Cup extra preliminary round, welcoming much-fancied Shifnal Town to The Beeches, and King hopes they can truly get back to normality.

“It’s the first one back and let’s hope, first and foremost, we have a Covid-free season and can complete a full season,” he said. “It’s all exciting – Shifnal to play at home in the FA Cup.

“They’re an excellent team who have had a fantastic pre-season.

“Shifnal have picked up some big pre-season wins and are going for it. They have a great set-up there and I think they’ll do very well in the league.

“For us, we’re just looking to keep improving. We’re under no illusions that we’re in a really tough league with some big-hitters, but it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”

Visiting Shifnal are managed by former Wednesfield boss Danny Carter and, like Tividale, will be competing in the Midland Premier.

On how they have prepared for the new term, Tivi chief King said: “We’ve brought a few in and kept everyone from last season apart from one. We’re as we were, really.

“We got some good friendlies in – we did it a bit differently by having more friendlies than training.

“We had eight friendlies, so the lads had a fair amount of minutes. A few lads had some niggly injuries, and there has been a few holidays, weddings and Covid issues as well.

“It’s been a bit niggly, but we’re excited to get going.”

King added: “We’re all looking forward to Shifnal. We know it will be very tough, but we’re looking forward to the whole season, really, and playing games every Saturday again.”

Also in the FA Cup, Sporting Khalsa – now competing in the Northern Premier League Midlands – are hosting Coventry Sphinx.

Walsall Wood go up against Leicester Road, Wolverhampton Casuals go to Whitchurch Alport, and AFC Wulfrunians host Heanor Town.

Bewdley Town are at Gresley Rovers, Lye Town take on Hanley Town, Stone Old Alleynians travel to Racing Club Warwick, and Stourport Swifts face Lichfield City. The winners of those ties will get £1,125.

In the Midland League Division One – among the many to move over from the West Midlands Regional League – Bilston Town make the trip to Bridgnorth.

Darlaston Town 1874 host Chelmsley Town, Heath Hayes welcome Khalsa Football Federation and Wolverhampton Sporting play Nuneaton Griff.