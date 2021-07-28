Wednesfield stand named after Moggsy

Next to The Robert 'Moggsy' Morris Stand, (left-right) Wednesfield FC joint manager Dan Watkiss, Shifnal Town FC joint manager Danny Carter, Lydia Wylde, Wednesfield FC joint manager John Griffiths, and Shifnal Town FC joint manager Andrew Carrier, at Wednesfield Football Club.

Morris, who served the club both in the dugout and the boardroom, had a huge influence both on and off the field during a decorated career in the amateur game.

His death last year at the age of just 62 left his family and many friends devastated.

Previously described as Wednesfield's Sir Alex Ferguson, Morris – who was affectionately known a Moggsy – broke records for the number of times he won non-league's JW Hunt Cup.

And after stepping out of the dugout, he moved on to be the club's general manager, effectively acting as chairman whilst also running the clubhouse.

Back in 2017, Wednesfield renamed one of their stands after Carl Ikeme following the news the Wolves goalkeeper had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

But that stand has now been named after Morris following a ceremony which took place before Wednesfield's friendly with Shifnal Town on Saturday.

Amongst those at the unveiling were Morris' two daughters Lydia and Connie as well as his two grandchildren Reggie and Karlo.

"I think it's a real honour to have a stand named after you but Moggsy thoroughly deserves it," said Wednesfield manager John Griffiths.

"He is a local legend who touched the lives of so many people.

"He did so much for the non-league game and won numerous and trophies.

"But it wasn't just the things he won or his dedication, he had time for everybody and wanted to help everybody.

"We previously decided to name the stand after Carl Ikeme to help him with his battle and I know he really appreciated that.

"But before we did it, we ran a poll to ask fans who it should be named after and Moggsy actually won it.

"He would always joke with me that the stand should be named after him.