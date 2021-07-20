Tributes pour in for Keith Birch from across the non-league game

Keith Birch

Birch, who had most recently been secretary at AFC Wulfrunians, passed away last week at the age of 70 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Since then, scores of messages have poured in recognising the outstanding work he did and the lasting impression he left on those in football all over the Midlands.

Wulfrunians, of the Midland Football League Premier Division, had been Birch's home for the last three years but he had also held administrative roles at Chasetown, Willenhall Town, Tividale, Wolverhampton Casuals, Gornal Athletic and Lye Town – being a friendly face wherever he went.

Dozens left kind words about him on social media, and Wulfrunians treasurer Paul Tudor feels that level of support spoke volumes.

"The number of messages and tributes that have been sent in are testament to what a great chap he was," said Tudor.

"It's not only been from clubs he represented and worked for but it's basically been every club in Midlands football. Every single one recognises what a fantastic guy he was.

"He's had lots of messages from referees. They all liked him as he was always nice to the referees, which says a lot.

"Even a couple of people messaged to say they'd got into football administration because of him – Simon Hall who is chairman at Willenhall, Leon Murray who is the general manager at Tividale.

"When Keith joined us, we were very much an amateur club. But although he was only a volunteer, he brought a massive amount of professionalism to the football club.

"He'd worked at many clubs, clubs much higher than us, and he lifted our club from the bottom upwards. Everything he did was so professional.

"I remember one of the first things he said to me when he came in. He was cleaning the toilets or something, so I said to him 'Keith, you shouldn't be doing that, let me sort it for you'.

"He just replied 'by the time I've told you what to do, I could've done it myself'.

"That's the way he was. He did anything that needed doing – anything and everything. He will be greatly missed."

Birch was also part of the matchday staff at Walsall, who hailed him an 'integral part' of their operations team.

Among those to send tributes on Twitter was Sporting Khalsa boss Ian Rowe, who wrote: "RIP Keith. Lovely guy. God bless you mate."

Jenny Wilkes, chairman of Wolves Women, who have played at Wulfrunians' Castlecroft ground in recent years, wrote: "Such sad news. Keith loved football and everyone loved Keith. He was a great help and support to Wolves Women.

"Sending condolences from us all to his family and football family."

The Whistle Foundation posted: "One of the greatest of all time. An immense supporter of our charity and a man who lived and breathed football. Rest in peace, Keith. We will miss you."

Midland Football League chairman Mick Joiner – also the chairman at Chasetown – knew Birch well and says words cannot do justice to how nice a man he was.

"Keith is a real loss. He was excellent. A real gentleman who will be sorely missed," said Joiner.

"He was there to help most people. In fact, he was there to help everyone who wanted any help.

"He was very good. He knew the secretarial work inside out. He knew the contracting of players, how to accommodate the form filling-in and get everything on them. If you don't know that, it's mind-boggling.

"I can't speak highly enough of him. There aren't any words that would properly describe the man himself as he was just such a genuinely sincere person."

Two of Birch's former clubs played each other in a friendly last weekend as Wulfrunians hosted Chasetown at Castlecroft.

On the day, a raffle was held to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Wulfrunians and Birch had raised £500 for Cancer Research before his passing, too.

"He moved around the Midlands, although I never really knew why as he never fell out with anyone," added Joiner

"I think he just wanted to be part and parcel of the whole Midlands set-up.

"He spent an awful lot of time in non-league football, and he made Midlands football all the better for it.

"He did all of it without ever wanting any reward, no financial rewards.