Derby is set for opening week as Non-League fixtures announced

Stourbridge will welcome Hednesford Town to the War Memorial Ground on Monday, August 16, two days after kicking off their Southern Central Premier campaign at Banbury United.

Hednesford open at home to Needham Market, while Rushall Olympic travel to Peterborough Sports on Saturday, August 14.

The Pics and the Pitmen will also meet within the opening month of the new season, with Dales Lane hosting that game on Monday, August 30.

Stafford Rangers’ Northern Premier opener sees them travel to Morpeth Town on Saturday, August 14, with their first home league scheduled for the following Tuesday against Warrington Town.

Sporting Khalsa will be playing at step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time and begin at home to Yaxley in Northern One Midlands.

They share a division with Halesowen Town and Chasetown this season, with the former denied promotion in each of the last two years when their seasons were curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yeltz go in search of making it third time lucky at Cambridge City on the opening day, while Chasetown are at Daventry Town.

Their opening home games are on the Tuesday – Halesowen taking on Shepshed Dynamo and Chasetown facing Belper Town.