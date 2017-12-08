Advertising
Non-League Weekly: DVDs and Christmas Trees
Tune into the latest episode of Non-League Weekly, featuring Derek Bish and Nathan Judah.
The pair discuss Wolves Sporting's FA Vase exploits, Tividale's kit man and other Non League tales.
The managerial situation at Dudley Town also a topic of discussion, whilst Nathan also considers investing in a Stourbridge DVD.
You can also take a look at Hednesford Town's themed Christmas Tree, currently on show at St. Peter's Church in the town.
As always, if you have any suggestions for next week's episode, tweet them to @DerekBish_star.
