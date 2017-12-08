Menu

Non-League Weekly: DVDs and Christmas Trees

By Nathan Judah | Non league | Published:

Tune into the latest episode of Non-League Weekly, featuring Derek Bish and Nathan Judah.

Non-League Weekly

The pair discuss Wolves Sporting's FA Vase exploits, Tividale's kit man and other Non League tales.

The managerial situation at Dudley Town also a topic of discussion, whilst Nathan also considers investing in a Stourbridge DVD.

You can also take a look at Hednesford Town's themed Christmas Tree, currently on show at St. Peter's Church in the town.

As always, if you have any suggestions for next week's episode, tweet them to @DerekBish_star.

