Non-League Weekly: DVDs and Christmas Trees

The pair discuss Wolves Sporting's FA Vase exploits, Tividale's kit man and other Non League tales.

The managerial situation at Dudley Town also a topic of discussion, whilst Nathan also considers investing in a Stourbridge DVD.

You can also take a look at Hednesford Town's themed Christmas Tree, currently on show at St. Peter's Church in the town.

The HTFCSA have today installed a Hednesford Town Football Club themed Christmas Tree at St Peter’s Church, Hednesford as part of a special display on until Monday 4 December. Thanks to Mandy and Nigel Pratt, Paula Smith and Glynis Woodward for all their hard work. ⚪️⚫️⚽️🎄 pic.twitter.com/hrEyUJDZTA — Hednesford Town FC (@Hednesford_Town) November 30, 2017

As always, if you have any suggestions for next week's episode, tweet them to @DerekBish_star.