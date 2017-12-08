Dave King surprised as resurgent Tividale rule the roost

Following back-to-back relegations, many expected the Beeches side to be at the other end of the table.

After 18 games though, they are leading the way – two points in front of Wolverhampton Sporting, having played two more games.

“We’re extremely pleased, where we are – and a bit surprised,” said King.

“We didn’t really expect this. At the start of the season, we didn’t really know what to expect – after successive relegations.

“I spoke to our kitman, who has been here for 32 years, at the start of the season and he said to me’ we need to just make sure that we stay in this division’ so we smile about that now.

“The general consensus seemed to be just to stay in the division.”

Looking to hold onto top spot, they go up against third-placed Black County Rangers tomorrow.

“We played them a few weeks ago and drew 2-2,” said King.

“It was at their place and we weren’t at our best, they scored late on to equalise and could have won it in the end.

“They’re a good team, quite experienced, and they’ve put together some good results recently. It’ll be a tough game.”

King is not putting any pressure on his players, he is just enjoying their good run.

“We have a good set of lads here that are willing to learn and have really brought into the community spirit of the club as well,” added King.

“It’s a great place to be at the moment, it really is.

“After the last few seasons, we know it could change quickly.

“We are just taking it a game at a time, and enjoying it.”

Also in the division, Sporting return to league action following making it to the fourth round of the FA Vase – four wins from Wembley.

Andy Paddock’s side travel to Pegasus Juniors, who are third from bottom.

At the other end of the table, Dudley Town will hope to start an upturn as they head to AFC Bridgnorth.

Dean Whitehouse has taken the reins and he is no stranger to the division.

He won it with Tividale in 2011 but his immediate task is steering Town away from danger.

They have just nine points from 18 games going into the Bridgnorth clash.

In West Midlands Division One, Willenhall Town remain rooted to the foot of the table. They head to Allscott.