FA Trophy: Kidderminster Harriers 2 Boston 0 - Report

The win earned Harriers £5,000 prize-money and a home first round proper tie with holders York City on Saturday, December 16.

Kidderminster made one change from the side which drew 2-2 at Boston on Saturday with defender Tyrone Williams replacing James Pearson who was injured during the warm-up.

Former Trophy winners Harriers took the lead after 11 minutes through Ngwatala who cut inside and drilled the ball past goalkeeper George Willis from just inside the area. A few seconds earlier Willis had done well to fist away a fierce volley from Ironside.

It was an encouraging start by John Eustace’s men, although they had to be on guard against the Pilgrims who did their best to test the Aggborough rear-guard by forcing four unproductive corners inside the opening 22 minutes. Jamie McGuire also had a powerful drive dip just over the bar.

Harriers, however, were always looking for a way to add to their slender lead with skipper Ryan Croasdale having a shot pushed out for a corner by Willis before Ironside went close a couple of minutes later with a strong cross shot.

Ngwatala side-footed the ball into the net in the 37th minute, but the flag had already gone up for off-side during another fine build up by Kidderminster who then tested Willis with a crisp shot from Sam Austin.

Harriers, who drew 1-1 with Boston in a National League North clash at Aggborough in early September, made a promising start to the second half and Willis was soon called on to make a fine save to thwart Ironside, who finally made it 2-0 on 59 minutes. The striker gave Willis no chance with a fine diving header following a splendid pin-point cross from James McQuilkin.

Harriers, who went 2-0 ahead at Boston before being pegged back for a replay, again pushed forward and McQuilkin had a goalbound effort blocked before Reece Thompson a golden chance to reduce the deficit for the visitors on 84 minutes.

Kidderminster: Hall; Williams, O’Connor, Horsfall, Austin; Croasdale, McQuilkin; Weeks, Brown (Sonupe, 56), Ngwatala (Danko, 90); Ironside (Truslove, 73). Subs not used: Eve, Higginson.

Boston: Willis; Stabana (Clifton, 61), McGowan, Beatson, Curry; Broadhead (Vince, 84), McGuire, Tshimanga (Smith, 70); Rollins, Thompson, Hemmings. Subs not used: Yeomans, Hawley.

Referee: Ben Cooke (Staffs).

Attendance: 604 (10 away fans).