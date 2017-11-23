Non League Weekly: From Panjab to Halesowen

The boys look at the international players on show in the lower leagues and discuss the next round of the FA Trophy.

Non league weekly with Nathan Judah and Derek Bish

There's stunning fan support from Chasetown and a goal of the season contender from Alvechurch.

Derek also reveals where the best place is to spend £10 this weekend

You've asked for it, here it is!! featuring GoPro replay @Alvechurch1st pic.twitter.com/IVh6TSn3H5 — Alvechurch TV (@AlvechurchTV) November 18, 2017

But why are Ebbsfleet United and Lou Bega trending?