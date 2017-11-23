Advertising
Non League Weekly: From Panjab to Halesowen
Derek Bish and Nathan Judah offer up the latest episode of Non-League Weekly, detailing all the upcoming action in the local area.
The boys look at the international players on show in the lower leagues and discuss the next round of the FA Trophy.
There's stunning fan support from Chasetown and a goal of the season contender from Alvechurch.
Derek also reveals where the best place is to spend £10 this weekend
But why are Ebbsfleet United and Lou Bega trending?
