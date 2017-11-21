Kidderminster Harriers 4 North Ferriby 0 - Report

Joe Ironside and Elton Ngwatala also got on the score-sheet as Harriers stretched their unbeaten home league and cup record to nine matches.

The last time they tasted defeat at Aggborough was on the opening day of the season when they went down 1-0 against Chorley.

Kidderminster, now on the fringe of the play-off places, named the same side which earned a well deserved point in a 1-1 draw at York City on Saturday. Two Academy players Harry Stratford and Harry Higginson were on the bench.

Harriers, who had drawn their last two home league games, took only seven minutes to take the lead when the visitors rear-guard failed to cut out a low cross from Ngwatala which enabled Ironside to fire home from 12 yards.

They continued to call the tune and made it 2-0 in the 16th minute when a defence splitting through pass by Ngwatala was gathered by man-of-the-match Croasdale who rounded goalkeeper Ross Durrant before knocking the ball into an empty net,

Harriers, who had shipped nine goals in their previous three home league outings, remained in charge and a slick move involving James McQuilkin and Ironside finally ended with Ngwatala having a ‘goal’ disallowed for off-side.

Shortly after the half hour mark it was 3-0 when Ngwatala confidently ran through the shaky visitors defence before firing past Durrant from an acute angle.

There was more misery for the Villagers in the 40th minute when another neat Harriers build up enabled Croasdale to make it 4-0 with a low shot from 15 yards.

Harriers, facing North Ferriby for the first time, were soon on the attack again in the second half and within seven minutes they had a McQuilkin shot pushed away for an unproductive corner by Durrant before Andre Brown had a shot go narrowly wide.

The visitors finally got in their first on-target shot when Mason Warren saw his 56th minute long range shot well tipped over the bar by Aggborough goalkeeper Brandon Hall.

Harriers, however, were soon back up field and Sam Austin and Ironside were foiled by a fine double save by Durrant.

Kidderminster: Hall; Pearson, O’Connor, Horsfall, Austin; Weeks, McQuilkin (Klukowki, 60), Croasdale; Ngwatala (Truslove, 79), Ironside, Brown (Sonupe, 55). Subs not used: Higginson, Stratford.

North Ferriby: Durrant; Barrows, Brogan, Gray (Gomes, 46), Picton, Cooke (Rzonca, 46); Russell, Johnson (Pugh, 73), Warren; Skelton, Muskwe. Subs not used: Ambalu, Loftus.

Referee: James Oldham (Derbys).

Attendance: 1,198 (7 away fans).