Chasetown 1 Leek 0 - Report

Chasetown took the lead inside 6 minutes. A wayward Leek pass was straight to Jack Langston who instantly found Jake Lovatt who curled it into the top corner past Ben Chapman.

On the half hour, the visitors lost keeper Chapman due to a twisted leg replaced by Owen Wyatt.

Lovatt almost added a second before the break. Wyatt’s clearance was smashed straight into the striker but unfortunately for Lovatt the rebound went wide.

Wyatt made a sensational save at the start of the second half to deny Lovatt from close range.

Leek had large spells of possession but the hosts kept creating the better chances and Langston’s cross was flicked goalwards by Muzzy Nduna but the ball flashed just wide of the upright.