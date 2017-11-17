We will be fine, says Lye Town boss Craig Harris

Lye had gone eight games without a win before they beat Haughmond 2-0 last weekend, which was Harris’s first game in sole charge.

They are 13th in the table and welcome second-placed Sporting Khalsa to Stourbridge Road tomorrow.

“This a different league to what it was last year, in my eyes,” said Harris.

“There a lot of bigger clubs in it this year and we are only a small club, without the facilities and budget that others have got.

“It’s important we run everything right and do everything that’s free as best as we can – to catch the other teams up.

“They’re a cracking set of lads here, a real honest bunch.

“They work hard in training and we have just got to consolidate in the league this year, and keep slowly building things.”

Tomorrow’s game is one of three difficult fixtures coming up for Lye.

“Our next three games are Sporting Khalsa, Rushall Olympic (in the Walsall Senior Cup) and Rugby Town, so they could not really get any harder,” added Harris

“They are all tough games but it’s important that we keep chipping away, and I am sure we will be fine.”

Also in the division, AFC Wulfrunians host Coventry Sphinx.

The Wulfs are 12th and have lost their last three league outings.

Richard Forsyth’s men will have to be in fine form to get back to winning ways as Sphinx are fifth.

Stourport Swifts are also at home, taking on Rocester.

In Division One, Heath Hayes take on local rivals Walsall Wood.

Wood will be in a buoyant mood after hammering Holbeach United 5-0 in the FA Vase last weekend. Gary Birch’s men are now 20-1 to win the Vase.

Brocton head to Studley while Stafford Town are at Hinckley AFC.