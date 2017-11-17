Back to the bread and butter for Wolverhampton Sporting

They have reached the third round of the FA Vase for the first time, after beating Rugby Town 2-0 on Tuesday night.

A fantastic achievement for the 17-year-old club, their focus is firmly back on league matters as they head to Smethwick Rangers tomorrow.

Sporting are currently four points clear at the top of the West Midlands League Premier, Smethwick 13th.

“I really fancied us on Tuesday as our away record is superb, there was never any fear of Rugby,” said Paddock.

“There was no nerves from us at all and the lads were superb. It’s a bit of history that they have made and they did the club proud.

“If I was offered the league or the Vase now, I’d want both.”

Sporting led the way in the West Midlands Premier for large spells of last season, but they ended up third as Haughmond won the title and Wolverhampton Casuals finished second.

“It is back to our bred and butter and every single game is really important to us – whatever competition it is, we want to win every game,” added Paddock.

“We want to win the league and we need to knuckle down. We have a few injuries but we are coping with them. We are not looking too far ahead, we are taking each game as it comes.”

Tividale are second and welcome Shifnal Town to The Beeches.

Dudley Town – whose pitch has been damaged by badgers in recent weeks – head to Wednesfield.

Black Country Rangers have climbed to fourth and are at Bridgnorth.

Cradley Town will be looking to close in on the top three when they square up to Black Country rivals Dudley Sports while Casuals make the trip to Malvern Town

In Division One, second-bottom Wyrley go up against fellow strugglers Telford Juniors. Third-placed Team Dudley are aiming to make it back-to-back victories as they host Tipton Town.