Unai Emery delivers important Aston Villa message

Unai Emery says Aston Villa must continue to get better despite being pleased with the way his side performed in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

By Ollie Westbury
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa looked as if they were on course for their sixth Premier League victory of the season when they were pegged back by Evanilson's stoppage-time header against the Cherries on Saturday.

Despite dropping points, Villa remain in a healthy position in the league after nine matches in the English top flight.

