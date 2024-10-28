Express & Star
Unai Emery answers 'Champions League hangover' question

Villa boss Unai Emery insists there was no hangover from the Champions League in their draw against Bournemouth.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa beat Bologna 2-0 last week to go top of the Champions League group table after three matches, but they could not back that up with a win against the Cherries on Saturday at Villa Park.

It is the second time Villa have followed a brilliant European victory with a draw in their next Premier League clash after it finished goalless against Manchester United earlier this month.

