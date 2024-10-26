Unai Emery wants lessons learned after Aston Villa drop points

Evanilson's header - which turned out to be the last kick of the game - helped Andoni Iraola's side to a point at Villa Park.

Villa had led courtesy of Ross Barkley's goal 14 minutes from time but before that had a host of chances to put the game out of sight.

But they failed to take them and paid a heavy price when The Cherries got their late equaliser.

And Emery says despite his side deserving to win, they must learn from what happened in the final moments.

"We played a fantastic game and we are very demanding and increasing our level," Emery said.

"Our mentality is to be in the top seven in the table and to get it is this through a lot of points to try to get and try and achieve in our way. We deserved to win we dominated and imposed.

"In our process here we are being demanding to win clearly and we are frustrated in case we aren’t winning.

"If I want to play again this match, the plan would be the same, how we played we played would be the same.

"We controlled the game for 30 minutes perfectly, and we didn’t concede a lot in the first half.

"They were having some corners and we accepted 0-0 in the first half, but we were in the way we wanted second half we started to get better and then we scored.

"After that, the match was changing, they were playing with fresh players and they were trying to push and get in our box. We needed our defence focusing and being strong.

"They scored and we were frustrated because we deserved to win but there’s still work to do because we’re trying to get a strong mentality. "Emotionally when you are 1-0 in the last minute and you think the three points are very important, we didn’t control it and we have to learn, the players have to learn."