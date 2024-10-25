Matt Maher: Feast or famine for celebrities at Villa Park lately

They don’t come much bigger than Prince William, who has become both a regular attendee at Villa’s European matches and a dependable source of mixed zone quotes.

So often has HRH, who has to walk just past the post-match interview area when exiting Villa Park, provided a couple of sentences summing up his view of the game there was almost a sense he was looking for us after this month’s win over Bayern Munich. It has reached the point where it is easier to get a word out of the heir to the throne than some players.

Wills’ decision to stay at home and watch Tuesday’s match against Bologna on television was, therefore, cause for a little disappointment.