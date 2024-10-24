Aston Villa skipper joins manager in brushing off Jhon Duran sub reaction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The striker punched and kicked the dugout after being withdrawn immediately after scoring his seventh goal of the season to double Villa’s advantage against the Italians. But the incident was quickly dismissed by Emery, who said the player’s reactions were “under his control”.

Top scorer Duran was making just his second start of the campaign having established a reputation for being the club’s super-sub.

Emery said: “I have no problem with his reaction. Every message we send in the dressing room is about respect and having our values. Some young players can react a little bit but it is under my control. His first start of this year – always it is more difficult to start when the opponents are fresh.

“He played very well and he scored a good goal. It was fantastic the way he accelerated.

“We will play both strikers sometimes and when they play individually as well as today – with Ollie Watkins – it is best for the team.”

Duran was all smiles at the final whistle after receiving the man-of-the-match award and his response to being subbed was also brushed off by John McGinn.

The Villa skipper, who came off at the same time as the striker, explained: “I think he just wanted to play more. He wasn’t doing it in a bad way.

“I was there keeping an eye on him. He was just saying he was enjoying it and wanted another 10 minutes but we have the luxury of having him and Ollie, two top strikers. Long may that continue.

“Jhon has been brilliant. He is someone who is full of life, full of character. He has great humour.

“He has really come out of his shell, well, he wasn’t always in his shell but I think the sky is the limit for him.

“He is so focused and he looks like he is really enjoying his football. I said to him in the dressing room tonight before the game, how many are you going to score? He said two but one will do.”