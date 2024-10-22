Aston Villa Women can’t hold on to their lead against Man City

Gabi Nunes opened the scoring after a quick break in the 20th minute. But Villa – who had soaked up the pressure well – could not keep City at bay and last season’s final-day runners-up dominated after the break, with Lauren Hemp scoring and assisting.

Deep into stoppage time, Ebony Salmon shot from the edge of the box to equalise, but the weak effort was collected by the City keeper.

Villa play sixth-placed Liverpool after the international break, during which 12 Villans have been called up, as they search for their first win of the season. They currently sit 10th in the league, level on points with bottom of the league.

In the Women’s Championship, Birmingham City went two points clear at the top, defeating Southampton 2-0.

Lucy Quinn tried to open the scoring, before her header was turned into the opposition’s net by Saints’ Megan Collett. Lily Agg scored in the second half to seal the win. They face fifth-place Newcastle United next.

Albion lost 1-0 to Middlesborough in the Women’s National League Cup. A lapse in concentration let Boro score in the first half, despite Albion’s early dominance. The upset means lower-division Boro go through to the quarter-finals.

Wolves also dropped out of the Women’s National League Plate, losing 2-1 away to Cheltenham.

The home side scored two early goals and, despite the quick response by Wolves through Anna Morphet, her 50th goal for the club wasn’t enough to pull the visitors through.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Kidderminster Harriers’ Beth Gallagher got a debut goal against Leek Town, however Leek controversially equalised in the last kick of the game for a 1-1 draw. Harriers are now drifting away from the title, as the gap from first widens to five points.

Molly Cook scored Lye Town’s only goal in their 2-1 loss to Port Vale. Lye have a game in hand over Kidderminster and sit only a point behind them in fourth.

Walsall crushed Gornal Athletic 4-0 in the Birmingham FA Challenge Vase. Saanya Najib and Mia Fellows both scored braces to send them through to the second round of the competition.