Fulham 1 Aston Villa 3 - Villa into the top four

Former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez fired the hosts ahead inside the opening five minutes at Craven Cottage.

But Villa hit back quickly through a deflected Morgan Rogers strike before Emi Martinez saved Andreas Pereira’s penalty.

Ollie Watkins then headed Unai Emery’s team in front and substitute Issa Diop then put through his own net after Joachim Andersen was sent-off, before Jaden Philogene saw red late for the visitors.

Analysis

Philogene, who had come off the bench just before the hour mark, was shown a second yellow in stoppage time by referee Darren England despite appearing to make barely, if any contact with Reiss Nelson.

Andersen was earlier shown a straight red card for shoving down Watkins when the England international was about to race through on goal.

What already looked an uphill challenge for the hosts then became an impossible task when Diop put through his own net less than 60 seconds after coming off the bench.

Fulham were not happy with Andersen’s dismissal but Villa were worthy of the win. Home keeper Bernd Leno had already denied Watkins, Jacob Ramsey and prevented Andersen from scoring an own goal before Watkins beat him with a superb header from a corner.

Villa had to recover from a shaky start which saw Jimenez pounce on slack defending from Pau Torres to hit the opener.

Rogers quickly had Emery’s men back on level terms with the aid of a deflection but on an afternoon when the officials were often involved, Matty Cash conceded a penalty when he was harshly adjudged to have handled. Pereira’s weak effort was easily saved by Martinez in what proved a crucial turning point.

John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Ezri Konsa, Amadou Onana and Ramsey were all back available to Emery following injury but only the latter pair made the starting XI. Tyrone Mings travelled with the Villa squad for the first time in 14 months but did not make the matchday 20. Diego Carlos started in central defence with Konsa only fit enough to make the bench.

Villa could hardly have made a worse start. Leno thumped the ball upfield, Torres hesitated coming for it and was then outmuscled by Jimenez as the pair raced back towards goal, the striker being afforded ample time to strike a low left-footed shot in off the post.

It was Jimenez’s fifth goal of the season and having looked so lost for so long after his serious head injury, the 33-year-old once again looks a serious threat up front.

Villa needed a foothold and then got lucky to draw level. Rogers picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and fired in a right-footed shot which took a big nick off Calvin Bassey to completely deceive Leno.

It was fortunate and the visitors almost immediately gifted the hosts the lead back when Jimenez wriggled away from Ramsey at a corner but somehow headed wide from four yards out.

Villa were finding a little rhythm, Rogers shooting wide after a neat exchange with Bailey, before Leno was out quickly to deny Watkins after Fulham lost possession cheaply and Youri Tielemans sent the striker scampering into the box.

Then came the penalty controversy. Cash’s arm was outstretched but Jimenez barely a foot away when he headed the ball into it. Referee England appeared to have a good view, decided not to award the spot-kick but changed his mind after being sent to the monitor by VAR Paul TIerney. Pereira’s penalty was so poor it almost looked an act of sportsmanship, Martinez diving to his left to gather.

Villa were finding joy down the left but could not execute. Digne lifted a cross which was too awkward for Rogers, who then fired a glorious chance wide from a far better Ramsey centre.

The hosts were now struggling to create chances but carved out a big one deep in first half stoppage time, Jimenez heading over from close range.

Having been fortunate in the manner they drew level, more luck almost put Villa in front early in the second half. Andersen went in to try and dispossess Watkins just inside the box and sent the ball flying toward the bottom corner, Leno making an excellent save.

The goalkeeper showed sharp reactions again soon after to keep out Ramsey’s low drive but there was nothing he could do about Watkins’ goal on the hour mark. Tielemans swung in the corner, Watkins peeled away at the near post and generated huge power in his header, giving Leno no chance.

Villa would quickly establish a grip on the game. First, Andersen was shown a straight red card after pushing Watkins over when the striker looked set to go through on goal.

Fulham boss Marco Silva introduced Diop as part of a reshuffle but within 60 seconds he had deflected Digne’s low cross beyond Leno in what appeared a mix-up with the keeper.

Villa were cruising to the finish line when England showed Philogene a second yellow, the one blot an otherwise good day for the visitors.

Key Moments

5 GOAL Raul Jimenez take advantage of some weak defending from Pau Torres to fire Fulham ahead.

9 GOAL Villa draw level. Morgan Roger’ shot deflects off Calvin Bassey and wrong foots Bernd Leno.

26 PENALTY MISSED Andreas Pereira fires weakly at Emi Martinez from the spot after Matty Cash is adjudged to have handled.

60 GOAL Ollie Watkins heads Villa in front from a corner.

64 RED CARD The hosts are down to 10-men as Joachim Andersen is dismissed for shoving down Watkins.

69 GOAL Villa’s lead is extended. Issa Diop, barely on the pitch for 60 seconds, turns Lucas Digne’s cross into his own net.

Teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge (Wilson 80), Pereira (Diop 68), Traore (Nelson 68), Smith Rowe (Cairney 80), Iwobi, Jimenez Subs not used: Sessegnon, King, Reed, Muniz, Benda (gk).

Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez, Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Onana (Barkley 75), Tielemans, Bailey (Philogene 62), Rogers (McGinn 83), Ramsey (Buendia 83), Watkins (Duran 75) Subs not used: Konsa, Maatsen, Kamara, Gauci (gk).