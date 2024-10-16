Football fans pay tribute to Aston Villa hero Gary Shaw at his funeral which began at Villa Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Football fans lined up to pay tribute to the star player who died on September 16 at the age of 63 after a spell in hospital following a head injury he suffered in a fall.

Shaw was born in Solihull. He was a member of the Aston Villa team who won the First Division title in 1981 and the European Cup the following year.

Shaw’s funeral procession began at Villa Park and supporters gathered at the stadium to pay their respects.

Aston Villa fans pay tribute to Gary Shaw at his funeral with a procession that began at Villa Park

Former team-mates Peter Withe and Mark Walters were among those in attendance.

“He was a great person as well as a great footballer,” Walters said.

“A good friend of mine, I’ve known him ever since I was 16, so we’re all gutted that he’s gone so soon. We’re really disappointed that he’s not here with us anymore.

“He’s an Aston Villa legend and always will be. Well thought of throughout the club now and in the past, it’s a great tribute to him and his family.”

Peter Withe (right) as The funeral procession for former Villa player Gary Shaw passes the Fan Zone at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Funeral cars left the ground and proceeded past mourners in the stadium’s fan zone before exiting en route to the funeral service.

Shaw joined Villa as an apprentice and went on to score 79 goals in 213 appearances for the club, including 20 in their title-winning campaign as he was named PFA Young Player of the Year.

He then played an important role in the side who achieved European Cup glory in 1982, where they beat Bayern Munich in the final. Shaw scored three goals in the competition including a quarter-final strike against Dynamo Kyiv.

Villa striker Gary Shaw pictured wearing the Hummel kit at a pre season photo call at Villa Park ahead of the 1987/88 season in August 1987 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Shaw left Villa in 1988 and played in Denmark, Austria, Scotland and Hong Kong before retiring in 1992. He later worked as a statistical analyst and was a matchday ambassador for Villa.

Shaw’s death in September came on the eve of Villa’s return to the Champions League and manager Unai Emery dedicated their opening 3-0 win over Young Boys to him.