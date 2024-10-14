Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins eyeing England start

The Villa striker, who memorably sent his country to the Euro 2024 final with a last-minute semi-final winner against the Netherlands, endured a frustrating Nations League camp over the last week.

Despite Harry Kane being injured, Lee Carsley chose not to field a recognised striker in last Thursday’s match against Greece, instead opting to play Jude Bellingham as a false nine, and it backfired as England lost 2-1.

Watkins came on as a substitute and teed up Bellingham but was again consigned to the bench when Kane returned against Finland on Sunday.

The 28-year-old replaced the captain in the second half in Helsinki and got another assist as he created Declan Rice’s third goal.

“People know what I can do,” Watkins said. “Whenever I come on I always try to grab that chance with both hands and make a difference, that’s what substitutes are there to do.

“We have so many world-class players. It’s a shame any game you don’t start. Everyone wants to start, but it’s the manager’s decision. It’s one you have to accept.”

n Finisher: Page 52