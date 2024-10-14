Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins eyeing England start
Ollie Watkins feels he has proved his worth to England from the bench but wants to be starting.
The Villa striker, who memorably sent his country to the Euro 2024 final with a last-minute semi-final winner against the Netherlands, endured a frustrating Nations League camp over the last week.
Despite Harry Kane being injured, Lee Carsley chose not to field a recognised striker in last Thursday’s match against Greece, instead opting to play Jude Bellingham as a false nine, and it backfired as England lost 2-1.
Watkins came on as a substitute and teed up Bellingham but was again consigned to the bench when Kane returned against Finland on Sunday.
The 28-year-old replaced the captain in the second half in Helsinki and got another assist as he created Declan Rice’s third goal.
“People know what I can do,” Watkins said. “Whenever I come on I always try to grab that chance with both hands and make a difference, that’s what substitutes are there to do.
“We have so many world-class players. It’s a shame any game you don’t start. Everyone wants to start, but it’s the manager’s decision. It’s one you have to accept.”
