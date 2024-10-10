Aston Villa defender hopeful of quick return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The centre-back was forced off early in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United and subsequently had to withdraw from the England squad.

But the problem is not thought to be serious and Konsa is optimistic he will be back in one or two weeks.

Villa have been hit hard by injuries already this season with boss Unai Emery hoping the likes of Amadou Onana, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey can use the international break to recover.

Long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are also close to being available, with the pair yesterday featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sheffield Wednesday at Bodymoor Heath.

Villa resume their season at Fulham on Saturday week, kicking off another busy period of seven matches in the space of 21 days.