Morgan Rogers believes Aston Villa super sub is relishing his role

Duran scored for the fifth time after coming off the bench this season to earn Unai Emery's team a famous 1-0 win over their Bavarian giants in their first home Champions League fixture, which was also a rematch of the 1982 European Cup final.

The Colombia international is Villa’s top scorer after netting six times in all competitions but has been limited to just one start with Emery preferring to save his impact until the second half.

Rogers thinks Duran, who pushed to leave the club during the summer due to a lack of playing time, is learning to love his part in the manager’s plan.

He said: “I think he likes it. It means he keeps himself fresh for the next game!

“Because he can do that, just come on and cause havoc for 25 minutes.

“He is unbelievable. The patience and concentration to stay focused and when you are called on, to do what he does and do it over and over and over again.”

Four of Duran’s goals off the bench have been match-winners and Rogers continued: “Teams know he is scoring but you can’t stop it because sometimes he doesn’t even know what he is doing himself.

“He is such a threat and such a problem, a real handful. I am so glad he is here. He is winning us games at the moment and long may it continue.”

Duran’s catalogue for the campaign already included a goal of the season contender in last month’s 3-2 win over Everton.

But Wednesday night’s strike, which came 11 minutes from time, was almost as spectacular and guaranteed his place in Villa folklore. Racing on to Pau Torres’ through ball, Duran sent a powerfully driven lob over stranded Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Rogers confirmed Emery had alerted Villa’s players to the German World Cup winner’s tendency to stray off his line during two team meetings earlier in the day.

“We go through everything, every player,” he said. “We know what they are going to do and their traits.

“Obviously it is different in the game because you don’t know precisely what they are going to do, you can’t account for it. But you try and get traits and hints of what they might do.

“It is hard, when you are in the moment, to actually remember the meeting in the morning but I think he (Duran) has probably looked up and gone for it. He has the belief to do anything.”

Wednesday night was special for everyone involved at Villa and particularly Halesowen-born forward Rogers, who has enjoyed a remarkable rise since joining from Middlesbrough in January for an initial £8million fee.

The 22-year-old Albion academy product only started for the first time in the Premier League in March but has now established himself as a key component of a Villa team eager to make its mark in the Champions League.

“The whole night, not just the goal, was special,” said Rogers. “Walking out to that atmosphere, I have never experienced anything quite like it.

“Even away grounds I have been at they probably don’t compare to here, especially when it is on your side.

“It was a memorable night and doubtless one I will remember for the rest of my life.

“It is quite surreal. I will probably sit down with my family after this and take it all in.

“I am just trying to impress and play well. I love football and want to play on a stage like this. “I want to embrace it and enjoy it and I think I did that tonight. When I look back and reflect, I will be really proud of myself.”