Bayern Munich's Harry Kane salutes Aston Villa star man after Champions League loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa became the first team to prevent Bayern from scoring this season with Martinez pulling off stunning saves from Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Kane himself, the latter a flying one-handed stop to keep out a header deep in second half stoppage time.

England captain Kane was philosophical following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat while praising Villa and particularly Martinez for his performance, admitting: “We could probably have played for another half-an-hour and not scored.”

The defeat was Bayern’s first of the season and first under new boss Vincent Kompany.

They had scored 30 goals in their first seven matches under the Belgian and Kane continued: “From our point of view, it was one of those nights. Their keeper had one of those games, where it keeps coming off him. Even my chance at the end, he pulls off a fantastic save so you have games like that.

“The important thing for us is not to panic. We have had a really good start to the season. We are playing a really good style of football.

“As the coach would say, there are areas where we need to improve and we know that.

“Villa are a good side. There is still a long way to go in this competition to really see how it pans out.”

Kane, meanwhile, refused to place any blame on Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for his part in Jhon Duran’s stunning winner.

Neuer was caught off his line by the Villa striker who fired a powerful lob over his head and into the net from 25 yards out.

“That is how the manager wants him to play, to play on that high line and try to sweep up balls for us,” said Kane.

“It was a great pass and a great finish from the guy (Duran) as well so sometimes in football you’re not perfect.

“You can’t stop every single chance but there were a lot of positives. There was just a moment in the second half we got punished for.

“We knew it would be a big night. We knew the atmosphere would be extremely loud and we knew how excited their fans would be to see the Champions League here on their home ground.

“Having said that, I thought we coped with that well. There was a period in the first half where we got carried away a little bit but I thought in the second half we improved and kept the ball in their half for most of the game but we knew it would be tough.

“After they scored, the atmosphere erupted. They are a good side and they came up against a good team in us, and managed to get a result so fair play to them.”

The defeat was also Bayern’s first in the group stages of the Champions League since 2017, a run of 41 matches.

Yet the competition’s expanded format means the setback is not so damaging as in previous years and Kompany was quick to point out the competition still has a long way to go.

Bayern won their opening group stage fixture against Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 and Kompany said: “It's a bitter defeat, but the Champions League wasn't decided tonight. We have to keep going and get back to winning ways.

"When it comes to winning or losing, you don't need the context of so many years. Every game has its own story. We had big chances and didn't take them.

"We gave away a moment, and in that moment Villa scored a goal. I'm convinced that we're a team that will score goals more often than not. But today that's the story of the game."