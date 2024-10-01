Leon Bailey has Aston Villa point to prove

The winger has called on his team-mates to show their “power and quality” against the six-time winners, in one of the biggest matches at Villa Park in years.

Villa are back in Europe’s elite club competition after an absence of more than four decades and Bailey said: “This is what we have been working for, to be playing in the Champions League and against these big teams.

“To show our power, our quality and what Villa Park is made of with the atmosphere.

“You want to compete. We have been competing and we are a team who always wants to do that.

“It doesn’t matter if it is a cup game or the Champions League. That is what we are going to try and do.”