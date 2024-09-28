Ipswich v Aston Villa: Villa cannot afford to take their eye off Tractor Boys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Next Wednesday’s visit of the German giants is followed by a home match against Manchester United in what is one of the most highly-anticipated weeks in Villa’s recent history.

But first up is a trip to Portman Road to face the newly-promoted Tractor Boys and Emery – forever preaching the mantra it is one game at a time – is determined his players don’t lose focus.

The manager believes Villa’s finishing position in the table the past two seasons is the best example every point counts.

He explained: “I can repeat from the beginning of pre-season how important every match is because the last two years, we got the Europa Conference League after being one point difference to Brentford.

“Then it was two points different with Tottenham (last season) and we are playing for these points every match.