Unai Emery out to get best from Aston Villa's Jhon Duran

Having brought out the best in fellow striker Ollie Watkins, Emery’s next big challenge is to harness the full potential of Duran, who has started the season in superb fashion.

The Colombian has four Premier League goals – all having come on from the bench – with a further strike from the penalty spot in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory at Wycombe.

And Emery, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, said he aims to get the best out of the youngster, “Firstly as a person, and secondly as a player.”

The 20-year-old looked set to leave Villa in the summer but Emery stressed: “His potential is there.

“It is in his body, in his hunger, in his mentality. Of course, my responsibility, my challenge, is to exploit it.”