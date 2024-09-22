Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen: I predicted Ezri Konsa goal against Wolves

Defender Konsa netted for just the second time since 2021 to put Villa ahead in the 88th minute, as Unai Emery’s team came from behind to clinch victory for the second weekend running.

Ollie Watkins had earlier cancelled out Matheus Cunha’s first-half opener for the visitors, with Jhon Duran then netting for the fourth time after coming off the bench to round off a 3-1 victory.

Maatsen said: “Everyone is capable of scoring. That’s what we believe in.

“We keep calm, we keep the ball, we know our players are going to make a difference. We always believe we can come from behind.