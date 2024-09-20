Unai Emery gives Ollie Watkins fitness update ahead of Aston Villa's derby clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The striker came off an hour into Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys and was then pictured with ice strapped to his ankle.

But Emery confirmed he is ready to play in the derby.

“He’s available 100 per cent to play,” said the Spaniard.

“He had some problems (niggles), like other players, but not relevant.

“He is, of course, sometimes stopping because you have to protect the players. But now he is completely 100 per cent.

“He’s now available tomorrow 100 per cent to play.”

Watkins scored his first two goals of the season in last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Everton.

Emery, meanwhile, said Jhon Duran is close to being given his first start of the season.

The Colombia international is Villa’s joint top scorer with three goals, all of which have come as a substitute, all of them match-winners.

“He is close to playing in the starting XI and he has to understand as well in his process how he can manage to play with Ollie Watkins,” said Emery.

“But of course, I am very happy with how he has started this season."

Villa will be without winger Jaden Philogene, who is recovering from a painful kick received in the closing seconds of the win over Everton.