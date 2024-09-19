Aston Villa's Amadou Onana ignored team-mate advice in Young Boys win
Amadou Onana revealed Villa team-mate Ezri Konsa implored him not to shoot moments before hitting his long-range strike in Tuesday's Champions League win at Young Boys.
By Matt Maher
Onana moved level with Jhon Duran as the club’s top scorer on three goals with a thumping effort which rounded off the 3-0 win in Bern.
And it came after he ignored the advice of centre-back Konsa.
The midfielder explained: “I could hear Konsa behind me saying: ‘Don't shoot, don't shoot’. But I took my chance and it went in.