Aston Villa's Amadou Onana ignored team-mate advice in Young Boys win

Onana moved level with Jhon Duran as the club’s top scorer on three goals with a thumping effort which rounded off the 3-0 win in Bern.

And it came after he ignored the advice of centre-back Konsa.

The midfielder explained: “I could hear Konsa behind me saying: ‘Don't shoot, don't shoot’. But I took my chance and it went in.