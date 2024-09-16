Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to honour memory of Gary Shaw

Shaw’s death at the age of 63 has overshadowed Villa’s return to the top table of European competition, with Emery paying his condolences ahead of tonight’s group stage opener against Young Boys of Bern.

Villa’s players will wear black armbands in Switzerland but the manager believes there would be no finer tribute to Shaw than by making a winning start to the competition.

“My condolences to the family and all the supporters at Villa,” said Emery.

“We have a memory always, in our training ground a picture of 1982 and the European Cup he was a protagonist of that. My condolences to them.

“I think it’s sad but we can use it to inspire us.”