Aston Villa 3 Everton 2 - Matt Maher's ratings as key impact players gets an 8
Emi Martinez
By Matt Maher
A slight question mark over the first goal, when he seemed to take a step to his right just before the shot was struck.
Questions 6
Lamare Bogarde
Found it hard work against Ndiaye in the first half. Stuck to his task and seemed to gain confidence as the match wore on.
Battled 6
Ezri Konsa
Made a vital intervention to prevent Calvert-Lewin from making it 3-1. A bit more ragged than normal.
Intervention 6
Pau Torres
Excellent on the ball but disappointing off it. Seemed to struggle with the physicality of Calvert-Lewin, particularly in the air.
Tested 6