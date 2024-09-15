Aston Villa's Jhon Duran hailed as 'completely different player' after stunning winner
Jacob Ramsey claims Jhon Duran is a completely different player this season after the Villa striker’s stunning winner against Everton.
By Matt Maher
The Colombia international scored one of the finest Villa Park goals in years with a 30-yard thunderbolt to complete a stirring comeback from Unai Emery’s team, who trailed 2-0 but eventually ran out 3-2 winners.
Duran’s goal was his third off the bench this season – all of them match-winners – with Ramsey becoming the latest team-mate to praise the 20-year-old’s improved attitude after a summer which for large parts he looked likely to leave the club.
“When you score a goal like that, everyone’s going to praise you,” said Ramsey. “Everyone can say the same thing about Jhon.