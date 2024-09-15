Aston Villa boss Unai Emery calls for 'common sense' in international calendar
Villa boss Unai Emery has taken a shot at the international fixture calendar and called for more “common sense” over the number of matches played.
By Matt Maher
Published
Emery saw the vast majority of his squad depart for international duty and while in one sense he is proud of the call-ups, he is also concerned about the amount of football demanded of his players.
His complaint comes as Villa prepare to enter the newly-expanded Champions League, playing the first of eight group stage fixtures away to Young Boys on Tuesday night.
Writing in the matchday programme ahead of Saturday’s 3-2 win over Everton, Emery said: “I have had, these past few days, two different feelings.