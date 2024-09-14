Ollie Watkins marvels at Aston Villa wonder strike

Duran thumped home from 30 yards out to cap a thrilling comeback from Unai Emery’s team.

Watkins himself had scored twice to draw Villa level after Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had put the Toffees in the ascendency.

Duran came off the bench to net his third winning goal of the season as a substitute and Watkins said: “It takes a moment of magic like that, and Jhon has come up with it.

“Everyone knows what he can do, and when he’s got the opportunity he shows it. It’s one of the best (goals) we’ve seen.”